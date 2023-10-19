MILWAUKEE — After 25 years on Milwaukee radio, WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner is retiring.

“No show runs forever, and it has been an honor and a pleasure to host a daily radio talk show in my hometown for a quarter century,” Wagner said Thursday. “I am extremely grateful to Good Karma Brands, my teammates (past and present), our partners, and most importantly, our fans for all their support over the years.”

The former assistant U.S. Attorney started as a part-time host on WTMJ in 1998 and began hosting a full-time show in November of that same year. Throughout his radio career, Jeff was recognized by Talker’s Magazine as one of the “100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America” for nine consecutive years and ten of the last eleven.

“Jeff is a broadcasting legend,” said Greg Scalzo, Market Manager for Good Karma Brands-Milwaukee (which owns WTMJ). “His retirement marks the end of an era, and we celebrate the legacy he leaves behind.”

The Jeff Wagner Show will broadcast its final show on December 15th.

“While I’m excited to see what comes next, I will truly miss the daily interaction with listeners about the issues of the day,” Wagner said.

