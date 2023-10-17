In-person instruction will end at two University of Wisconsin branch campuses, and another branch campus will close, Universities of Wisconsin president Jay Rothman announced Tuesday.

UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and the UW-Oshkosh Fond du Lac Campus will no longer offer in-person instruction after June 2024. UW-Platteville Richland will be closed.

“It’s time for us to realign our branch campuses to current market realities and prepare for the future. The status quo is not sustainable,” Rothman said in a statement. “This decision is a response to an evolving student marketplace. Offering students an educational experience they deserve while working with local leaders to

ensure it meets their expectations is key to our long-term success.”

There will be ten remaining branch campuses located in Barron County, Baraboo, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marshfield, Menasha (Fox Cities), Rock County, Sheboygan, Waukesha, and Wausau.

The news comes as UW-Oshkosh plans to cut 20 percent of its workforce as it deals with a budget shortfall.