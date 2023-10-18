The House of Representatives remains without a Speaker, after republicans failed to elect Jim Jordan (R-OH) during a floor vote on Wednesday. Jordan was unable to gain the necessary votes after falling short during a vote on Tuesday.

“We continue to find individuals that are allowing perfection to be the enemy of the good,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) told WTMJ N.O.W. “Throwing the House into chaos is a detriment to the whole country.”

Steil believed the GOP should support the speaker designee.

“Although this may not be perfect, we do need to come together for the sake of the country.”