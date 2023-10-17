MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly approved a $545 million funding package for Brewers stadium repairs on Tuesday.

The GOP-authored deal would extend the Brewers lease at the ballpark to 2050.

President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers Rick Schlesinger released a statement saying:

“Today’s vote by a bipartisan majority of the State Assembly shows that momentum continues to grow for a solution to maintain American Family Field and to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for the next generation. We are very grateful for the leadership of legislative and local officials, as well as that of Governor Evers, who have helped to negotiate creative solutions that protect taxpayers and avoid the return of the five-county sales tax.

The plan generates funding through public dollars, including $411 million from the state and $135 million from Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee over the course of nearly 30 years. The Brewers would provide $100 million for the renovations.

The bills, authored by Representative Rob Brooks, reduced the local contribution from $202 million to $135 million.

Both Assembly Bill 438 and 439 passed 69-27. The bills now head to the Wisconsin Senate.