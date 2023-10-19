MILWAUKEE — Broadway magic, Wisconsin creativity and pumpkins a plenty! WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

DISNEY’S ALADDIN

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER UIHLEIN HALL

The hit Broadway musical featuring the magic of a genie is coming to Milwaukee’s Marcus Performing Arts Center. Disney’s Aladdin is onstage now through Sunday with songs, comedy and spectacular sets and costumes. A wish-granting genie teaches Aladdin that treasures are within us, a lesson that we all can benefit from be reminded of.

30th ANNUAL FALL ART TOUR

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. — SPRING GREEN, DODGEVILLE, BARABOO AND MINERAL POINT

See some of southwestern Wisconsin’s finest artists in during the 30th Annual Fall Art Tour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This free, self-guided tour gives you access to 48 studios in Spring Green, Dodgeville, Baraboo and Mineral Point to explore behind-the-scenes where their creativity happens with live demonstrations of art of all kinds.

HALES CORNERS LIONS CLUB PRESENTS PUMPKIN FEST

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FROM 2 P.M. – 8 P.M. — HALES CORNERS PARK AND POOL, 5765 S. NEW BERLIN ROAD

You’ll find pumpkins a-plenty this weekend and you can even carve one yourself. At Pumpkin Fest Friday and Saturday, presented by the Hales Corners Lions Club, you can carve a pre-cleaned pumpkin for free and enter it in the carving contest. This family-friendly event is free both days with food and beverages available for purchase. The pumpkin carving contest judging starts Saturday night at 7. Your pumpkin will be on display during the festival and you can take yours home free after the judging.

JACK-O’-LANTERN NIGHTS AT RACINE ZOO

THURSDAYS THROUGH SUNDAYS FROM 6 P.M. – 10 P.M. THROUGH OCTOBER 29TH — RACINE ZOO

Instead of carving your own pumpkin, you can see the creative carvings of over 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns lighting up Racine Zoo’s Jack-O’-Lantern nights Thursdays through Sundays through October 29th. Stroll the pathway and be impressed by intricately-designed jack-o’-lanterns carved with cats, owls, scarecrows. New this year are big pumpkin sculptures where multiple pumpkins are placed to create the shape of a zoo animal like a giraffe, rhinoceros, zebra, kangaroo, lion, tiger, penguin and a slithering snake. and some spooky surprises, plus other Halloween displays and decorations.

