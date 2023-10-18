Bruce Pearl wishes he could stick to sports right now. But that’s just not the reality.

“A genocide took place on Oct. 7th,” the former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Men’s basketball coach told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek on the heels of a Hamas attack in Israel. “We haven’t seen anything like this since the Holocaust.”

Appearing on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Pearl, who grew up in a Jewish household, spoke on his opinions of the raging war in Israel.

“The Nazi party was a political party before they became a war machine,” the current head Men’s Basketball coach at Auburn continued. “Hamas was a duly elected government in 2007 although they militarily took over from the Palestinian authority in Gaza and turned it into what it is today.

“We’ve never ever seen anything like this, and what they are capable of.”

Pearl has organized trips for his teams to visit Israel, and Jerusalem and spoke about the eye-opening experiences they had abroad.

Listen to the full interview here.