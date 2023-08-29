MILWAUKEE — World-renowned comedian Dave Chappelle announced five new dates in October for his It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$! Tour, including a date at Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee.

As confirmed by Fiserv Forum and the comedian’s team on Tuesday, Milwaukee joins Boston, Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta as one of the five cities added to the nationwide tour, which is will run throughout the Fall. His show in Wisconsin is set for October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but will go public at 10:00 a.m. on August 31, according to Fiserv Forum’s website. The Ticketmaster link on that page confirmed that presale begins on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Just as he’s done in many of his shows over recent years, the team representing Dave Chappelle confirmed that attendees will be required to store all cell phones, smart watches, cameras, or similar recording devices in a secure pouch upon arrival to the show. This is done both to prevent material from being leaked on the internet and to force people off their devices to embrace the communal viewing experience of stand-up comedy.

Below are excerpts from event organizers representing Dave Chappelle and Live Nation — the multinational event production company facilitating the tour.

“Acclaimed comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer Dave Chappelle announces the addition of five new dates to his distinctive stand-up comedy tour, Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!. The much-anticipated tour marks a significant, golden milestone year for the comedic genius, and Chappelle is thrilled to share the celebration with audiences across the nation…” “Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary, and fearless approach to tackling life’s most absurd moments, Dave Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence. This event is not just a show—it’s a celebratory tribute to life, happiness, and the undeniable potency of laughter.“

