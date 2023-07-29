10:10am UPDATE – In a statement from We Energies Saturday morning, some customers may be without power for the next few days.

“We are encountering extensive damage including downed trees and damaged power equipment.” We Energies Media Relations Director Brendan Conway said in a press release. “As a result of the extensive and widespread damage, some customers may be without power through the weekend. “

Over 50,000 We Energies customers remain without power Saturday morning following Friday night’s round of severe thunderstorms.

Downed trees across Southeast Wisconsin are contributing to the outages, which peaked at around 82,000 earlier Saturday morning.

Friday night’s severe weather event included Tornado Warnings for Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties, as well as a portion of Highway 100 in River Hills being shut down in both directions due to a weather-related blockage. Additionally, TMJ4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson tells WTMJ their weather center received reports of up to baseball-sized hail in Waterford, with tennis ball-size hail in Greendale and Hales Corners.

In Milwaukee, many riders in the annual Riverwest24 paused their ride as the storms rolled through. The bike marathon and community celebration resumed in full after the storms passed through and continues all day Saturday.

