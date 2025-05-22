CUDAHY, Wisc. — Two parents are being charged for leaving a loaded firearm near a child.

On April 30th, the 12-year-old child brought a loaded compact semi-automatic 9mm handgun to Lincoln Elementary in Cudahy.

The school resource officer for Lincoln Elementary says he recieved a phone call from the school principal claiming that he found the loaded handgun in the student’s backpack.

After being interogatted by the police and school authorities, the student revealed that he had brought the gun into the school twice and had access to the firearm since at October of 2024.

40-year-old, Xiaoping Wang who is the mother of the child admitted that the father, 45-year-old Nan Bin Li, owned several firearms. Wang told authorities that Li kept the handgun in the nightstand while the other firearms were locked in a gun safe.

Wang showed officers where the handgun was kept revealing that there was no gun lock or gun safety device in the nightstand.

Both Wang and Lin face 30 days in prison if convicted while the child faces several felony charges for bringing the 9mm handgun into the school.