MILWAUKEE – Are you or the student in your life planning to attend a Wisconsin college? The Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) is now accepting applications to their annual scholarship programs — the Allan H. Selig Scholarship and the Milwaukee Brewers Players/Coaches Scholarship.

“We take immense pride in aiding students who seek a higher education and are proud to enable the future leaders of tomorrow,” said BCF Executive Director Cecelia Gore.

Named after former Brewers President and Commissioner Allan H. (Bud) Selig, this scholarship program is funded by proceeds donated by Major League Baseball from the All-Star Workout Day. Due to his deep ties to Milwaukee and Wisconsin, Commissioner Selig is committed to educational excellence.

Applicants to the Allan H. Selig scholarship program must be:

Class of 2023 graduating seniors from a Wisconsin High school

Accepted into a Wisconsin college or university

Selected students will receive $2,500 each year for a total of $10,000 over four years.

The Brewers Players/Coaches Scholarship:

Varies in amount from year to year; typically between $1,000 – $2,500.

Is for students that plan to or are currently attending a Wisconsin college or university

The Milwaukee Brewers players and coaches’ commitment to educational opportunities for youth are what make this Wisconsin college scholarship possible.

For more information or to apply visit https://www.mlb.com/brewers/foundation/programs/scholarships.

