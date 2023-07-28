UPDATE at 2:15 p.m. on July 28, 2023: The two people who died as a result of a vehicle crashing into a business front in Kenosha have been identified as 21-year-old Jenna Barette and 22-year-old Dylan Zamora. They were both confirmed as Kenosha residents.

Two more victims — a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old, remain in critical condition. The fifth person in the vehicle — a 20-year-old — was treated and later released from a Kenosha-area hospital.

Authorities say that the vehicle, which appeared to be a red pickup truck, crashed into Play It Again Sports — a national chain that buys and sells sporting goods — near 41st Ave and Highway 50 around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

The circumstances surrounding this crash remain unclear. Police and medical authorities are in the process of gathering more details about the incident.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide updates as they become available.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Air Shows, Cultural Fests & County Fairs: “What’s On Tap?” for the weekend of 7/28/23