ATLANTA – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Atlanta Braves 10-7 in the series opener. Milwaukee struck first in the second inning when Abraham Toro grounded out to plate Sal Frelick. The Crew added on later in the frame courtesy of a Tyrone Taylor single that brought home Andruw Monasterio to take a 2-0 lead.

Atlanta got both of those runs back when former Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia singled to score Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. With the game tied at two, Ronald Acuna singled to drive in Arcia to put the Braves up by one.

Joey Wiemer doubled in the fourth to reclaim the lead for Milwaukee, but Atlanta tied the game in the bottom of the fourth off of an Ozuna solo home run. The Braves took the lead back in the fifth thanks to an Ozzie Albies single to score Acuna. Later in the inning, Matt Olson brought in Albies to put Atlanta up 6-4.

The Braves broke the game open in the seventh when Austin Riley and Matt Olson went back to back to increase the lead to 8-4. Eddie Rosario followed that later in the frame with a two-run single to put Atlanta at double digits.

Milwaukee got half of those runs back in the bottom of the seventh off of an Abraham Toro three-run home run to cut the deficit down to 10-7, which held for the rest of the contest.

Milwaukee tries to even the series tomorrow. Former Braves starter Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.75) takes the hill for the Crew against Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.30). First pitch is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. CT.