SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service confirms 15 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during the May 15 storms, with four reported in Dodge County alone.

The documented tornadoes in that county showed two EF2 tornadoes striking Juneau and Mayville, and two EF1 tornadoes along the same pathway in Lowell, near the Juneau Airport, in Theresa, and in Lomira.

Graphic from the National Weather Service on the EF1 and EF2 tornadoes confirmed in Dodge County on May 15, 2025.

In total, the EF2 tornadoes tracked over 20 miles across both Juneau and Mayville, with top winds measuring in at 120 mph. The EF1 tornadoes had wind speeds between 90 and 100 mph in Dodge County.

In all, while there was extensive damage from the winds, no one was injured. The City of Mayville declared a state of emergency following the storm. There have been 22 tornadoes so far in Wisconsin this year.