MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center’s Field of Flags returns for the sixth year. The memorial commemorates every soldier who has died in Wisconsin with a flag, categorized by which war they served in.

The Field of Flags features 27,316 flags.

MAP OF THE FIELD OF FLAGS

“Every ​soldier ​who ​goes ​into ​the ​Army, ​Navy, ​Air ​Force, ​Marines, ​Coast ​Guard, ​Space ​Force, ​they ​have ​a ​mom, ​dad, ​brother ​and ​sister, ​friends, ​who’s ​grateful ​for ​their ​service,” says Sean Clark, Program Director for the War Memorial Center. “But ​then, ​like ​everything ​else ​in ​life, ​sometimes ​things ​happen. ​We ​know ​that ​that ​cost ​of ​freedom ​was ​paid ​for. This ​is ​probably ​one ​of ​the ​best ​ways ​to ​honor ​them.”

The War Memorial will be holding a ceremony tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. to begin Memorial Day weekend. This weekend will also feature the opening of the War Memorial Center’s beer garden.

The event tomorrow will also contain a flyover from a North American Aviation T-28 Trojan plan, which was used as an attack fighter bomber in Vietnam, Laos, Congo, and many other hot spots of unrest from the early 1950s to post Vietnam.

“Everybody ​thinks ​of ​barbecue, ​hanging ​with ​family, ​going ​to ​the ​park, ​going ​out ​on ​the ​boat. ​But ​then ​when ​they ​see ​these ​flags ​when ​they’re ​walking ​on ​their ​way ​to ​the ​boat ​or ​ ​spending ​time ​with ​family ​at ​Veterans ​park, ​they ​realize ​that ​there ​is ​a ​cost ​​for ​that ​freedom ​that ​we ​have.” says Clark. ​”This ​is ​our ​super ​bowl.”