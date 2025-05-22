MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center’s Field of Flags returns for the sixth year. The memorial commemorates every soldier who has died in Wisconsin with a flag, categorized by which war they served in.
The Field of Flags features 27,316 flags.
“Every soldier who goes into the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, they have a mom, dad, brother and sister, friends, who’s grateful for their service,” says Sean Clark, Program Director for the War Memorial Center. “But then, like everything else in life, sometimes things happen. We know that that cost of freedom was paid for. This is probably one of the best ways to honor them.”
The War Memorial will be holding a ceremony tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. to begin Memorial Day weekend. This weekend will also feature the opening of the War Memorial Center’s beer garden.
The event tomorrow will also contain a flyover from a North American Aviation T-28 Trojan plan, which was used as an attack fighter bomber in Vietnam, Laos, Congo, and many other hot spots of unrest from the early 1950s to post Vietnam.
“Everybody thinks of barbecue, hanging with family, going to the park, going out on the boat. But then when they see these flags when they’re walking on their way to the boat or spending time with family at Veterans park, they realize that there is a cost for that freedom that we have.” says Clark. ”This is our super bowl.”