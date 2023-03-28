MILWAUKEE — The 18-year-old suspect charged in connection with an armed burglary at the Qdoba in Bayshore last week can be seen crashing through the restaurant’s ceiling in the security camera footage below:

The video above was acquired by our partners at TMJ4. They obtained a criminal complaint, which states that Marqavion Williams, 18, admitted that he stole his grandfather’s firearm and robbed the Qdoba restaurant on March 13. Williamst, who reportedly committed the crime in order to afford a car, robbed the restaurant at gunpoint and subsequently hid when police were called.

Court records indicate that several individuals were seen fleeing into the kitchen area as Glendale police officers arrived to the Bayshore restaurant on the 500-block of Silver Spring Dr at 10:45 p.m. that night. An assistant manager at the restaurant allegedly told cops that they observed multiple suspects climbing into the restaurants ceiling to avoid being caught.

A SWAT unit was requested from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and responded to the scene of the Bayshore. They announced themselves on several occasions before using pepper balls to try forcing at least two suspects from the ceiling. When that did not work, they turned to 40MM rounds.

Over the course of the next two hours, authorities allegedly tried to call Williams nearly 50 times to no reply. When they tried to text him, Williams told them he was “afraid and sorry for what he had done” and that he “did not mean to hurt anyone and just wanted to go home.”

Authorities say that Williams and a 16-year-old girl fell through the ceiling into an adjacent building, which was vacant at the time. Glendale police officers brought them into custody and found a firearm.

Williams is now facing the following charges: armed robbery, false imprisonment, failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (under $2,500), and carrying a concealed weapon.

