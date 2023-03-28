The Green Bay Packers will have a new look heading in to 2023, one of which, will not include Aaron Rodgers.

During his media accessibility Monday at the NFL owners meeting, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addressed the media and was clearly trying to smooth over any confusion on what transpired this off-season in Green Bay.

In case you may have missed it, Gutey basically called Aaron Rodgers a liar, saying he was unreachable this off-season in regards to his playing future when the teams tried “many times” contrary to what Rodgers said a few weeks back.

Bottom line – Good for you, Gutey!

For the past 3 or so seasons, Rodgers has used his platform and his friends to appear weekly on a punters daily talk show to take multiple low blows at his coaches, sometimes his teammates, and usually, almost always, his GM.

This time, Gutey grabbed his gloves and rang the bell, and I, for one, am happy for the guy.

You can’t blame a guy for getting things off his chest who just continues to get bashed for any and every decision he’s ever made. Always having to walk on eggshells, always wondering if his QB was happy or not.

Times are changing at 1265 Lombardi Ave and it was about time someone decided to wear the pants to let the 4-time MVP know who is in charge, and how operations will go from here on out.

You want to go into your off-season and do what YOU want, Aaron, go ahead, but don’t leave your general manager in the dark when he has major questions that need to be answered – especially when it concerns YOU.

What do you expect to happen?

I think it is safe to say the Packers are moving on, and by the sounds of it, are more than ready for a fresh start.