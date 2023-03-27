MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized and a 40-year-old woman was arrested after a child found an unsecured firearm and accidentally discharged it, striking the small child and leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.

By this point in the investigation, Milwaukee police officials learned that the shooting occurred on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 around 3:55 a.m. on the 2800-block of N 26th St. Authorities say that a child discovered the unsecured firearm an accidentally fired a gunshot, which struck the 2-year-old boy.

The young boy was rushed to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment and evaluation. Further details on his condition have not been revealed to the public at this stage of the investigation, but his injury was not deemed to be critical.

As announced by the Milwaukee Police Department, charges against the woman have been submitted to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review. No decisions have been finalized.

In their most recent press release, officials from the Milwaukee Police Department offered the following statements to the city’s gun-owners, parents and caretakers:

“MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms secured with a gun lock and out of the reach of children.”

