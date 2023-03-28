Hopefully, Jordan Love knows a little thing or two about break ups when his time to hang up his green and gold jersey arrives.

I realize the kid is just idling waiting to cut it loose, but there has to be a better script on how to make a clean break with your starting quarterback in Green Bay.

The last two divorces were messy, to say the least. The current situation is still in progress, with a custody battle over who gets what when Aaron Rodgers officially becomes the New York Jets migraine headache. Like a real separation of married adults, there has been name calling and accusations that just tire everyone around them. Where’s the divorce court judge when you need one?

Before that, there was the drama that is Favre. At first, it looked like a clean break when a teary-eyed Brett announced he was retiring. Only to want back in, when it was too late, because the team moved on to the next diva. The Jets jumped in that time too, followed by the Favre revenge tour wearing a Minnesota Vikings helmet.

Be it a long Love connection or a brief encounter, here’s hoping Jordan and the Packers shake hands and smile and go their separate ways minus all the departing drama.