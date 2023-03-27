MILWAUKEE- Five people are recovering after they were shot outside of Prime Social Club Restaurant & Bar early Monday morning.

Milwaukee Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 this morning outside of the restaurant at 76th and Good Hope Road.

According to MPD, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, a 30-year-old Oak Creek male, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male and a 44-year-old Milwaukee male suffered “non-fatal injuries” and were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any other information.