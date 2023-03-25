An affordable housing complex in the Sherman Park neighborhood has been closed and will be evacuated following a report of a chemical health hazard.

The Milwaukee Health Department issued a Emergency Health Order for Closure and Evacuation Saturday CWC (Community Within the Corridor) East Block, after elevated levels of a chemical known as trichloroethylene (TCE) were found in the structure by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Friday.

The Health Department says they are working to relocate residents to temporary living quarters, saying “the primary focus at this time is to ensure all residents are removed from the initial health threat,” according to an email from the department. According to the document, “an acute health risk exists” at the facility.

CWC East Block is located on the former Briggs & Stratton industrial complex on the corner of 32nd and Center and was renovated in late 2022. Containing 197 apartments that vary in size, the 60,000 square foot structure also houses a gymnasium, fitness center, community rooms, and an indoor playground.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) is commonly used in industrial settings and is linked to several types of cancers after prolonged or repeated exposure.

The future of the complex is unknown. The Health Department says a meeting to provide more information will be held in the coming days.