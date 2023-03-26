For about 20 years, the site of the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee’s northwest side has been a crumbling figure of lost industry and vandalism. Most recently, it has also been the subject of much debate concerning its future.

Earlier this month, some possible clarity was provided on that front, when Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors LLC reached a tentative agreement with current owner US Black Spruce Enterprises to purchase the property. That last-second deal postponed a planned demolition of the site.

Milwaukee Business Journal Editor-In-Chief Mark Kass joined Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News this morning, and said the location could be repurposed for both warehouse and small office space.

“From what we’re hearing, they’re not going to rip down the whole mall, they may rip down sections of it, and obviously redevelop that with new construction,” Kass said to WTMJ’s Libby Collins. “The thing again will be just activity on the site, and we won’t be looking at this land that’s just blighted.”

Kass also discussed the upcoming regular season for the Milwaukee Brewers, Niche.com’s list of the best Wisconsin communities for 2023, and more.