MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a measles case in a person from Dane County.

The department says in a news release the individual travels to and from work in Rock County.

“DHS, in coordination with Public Health Madison & Dane County and Rock County Public Health, are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. Additional information will be shared as the investigation continues”.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pediatrician: Measles “will never go away”

Cases of measles have been rare in Wisconsin due to high vaccination rates, but measles is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications for those who are not vaccinated. DHS says two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease.

One out of every four people who get measles in the United States will be hospitalized, and one or two out of every 1,000 children in the United States who get measles will die from the disease.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

WATCH: “It’s not a death sentence:” Julia Fello reveals husband’s heartbreaking diagnosis on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News