MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Marathon scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.

The organizers of the marathon shared the news on their website Saturday morning and cited the current winter conditions and its affect on the race’s route.

“Due to current conditions along the course and surrounding streets, and concerns for safety during today’s packet pickup and tomorrow morning, we have made the difficult choice to cancel this Sunday’s event,” organizers wrote.

Organizers continued to say that they would collaborate with officials to explore all possibilities to make the event still happen in 2023. The marathon will provide participants the option to defer to another event, participate virtually, or receive a full refund.

