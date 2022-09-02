MILWAUKEE- Electric scooters will be back on Milwaukee streets again this fall.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works today launched the latest pilot program, marking the city’s third foray into motorized scooters.

In accordance with the new program, 1,800 scooters, from Veo, Spin & Lime, will be dispersed across the city. The 1,800 scooter allotment will be spread evenly between all three companies.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with these companies,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “They have the capacity to meet the needs of the Milwaukee market but also partner with us to bring a responsible and efficient scooter program back to the City of Milwaukee.”

Welcome @limebike, Veo, and Spin scooters to the city of Milwaukee! My goal is to make this city vibrant and these scooters help make this possible through recreation or simply riding to work for all residents and visitors 🛴☀️🌇 pic.twitter.com/VRoadX9QTr — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorOfMKE) September 2, 2022

The 2021 pilot program showed that scooters were used for a total of 481,706 rides, averaging out to roughly 2,400 rides per day.

This year, the Department of Public Works says each company will pay $50 per device and a $.25 per trip fee. As in year’s past, riding scooters on the sidewalk is illegal.