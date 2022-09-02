Since being traded to the San Diego Padres in a move that jolted the Brewers clubhouse, Josh Hader has an ERA of over 25.

Acquired to bolster the back end of the Padres bullpen, Hader is no longer being used exclusively in save situations. A recent outing by Hader came in the 8th inning of a game the Padres were losing.

His line: one third of an inning pitched, six earned runs allowed.

What was a close game turned into a blowout and the Padres closed the game with a position player on the hill.

The most dominant closer in Brewers history showed signs of regression in July when he posed an ERA of 12.54. Brewers President of Baseball Operations, pounced on the opportunity to trade the four-time all-star.

At the time, Stearns highlighted Hader’s off-season arbitration number and expiring contract as chief among the reasons the trade was consummated. After further review, I believe Stearns also recognized something in Hader that many were willing to write-off as a mid-season hiccup.

Two months of steady decline is no longer a hiccup.

I have no doubt the Brewers clubhouse was negatively affected by the moves made at the trade deadline. Regardless of his July performance, The Brewers lost the heart and soul of the bullpen. A friend. A mentor. An All-Star.

The shock of the move has worn off.

Most shocking today are Hader’s numbers since leaving Milwaukee.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.