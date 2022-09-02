MILWAUKEE- The owners of the former Northridge Mall are now facing six figures in fines after a judge ruled Friday the steps they’ve taken to secure the property didn’t meet standards set last month.

According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the property’s owners, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, failed to comply with an order to put up security fencing & hire a security firm to patrol the property.

As of Friday the fine amount was up to $26,000 and continues to climb by $2,000 per day until compliance is reached.

“I fail to see the logic or the wisdom of what Black Spruce is doing here,” Sosnay said. “I will enforce my orders. I expect them to be complied with.”

During that same hearing, an attorney representing Black Spruce said they were unable to find a contractor that would commit to completing the work. Attorney Christopher Kloth also said the company was unable to finalize contracts with three security firms to provide 24/7 monitoring.

Sosnay made his orders after four arson fires were set within the former mall during a four-week period between July and August prompting Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski to call on the city to force Black Spruce to tear the mall down. Black Spruce has been fighting a city raze order for the property since 2019.

Last month, Sosnay set an October 3rd court hearing for attorneys to present their cases in the dispute over the demolition order.

