Milwaukee’s mask ordinance expired today and wearing masks will no longer be required in city facilities, except for those working in health care and other high risk settings. However, you will have to wear a face covering if it’s requested or required when entering a private residence or business.

Masking, specifically the use of KN95 or N95 masks, is still encouraged for those who are unvaccinated, symptomatic or vulnerable.

“The CDC, last week, relaxed it’s guidance on face coverings, recommending masking in areas of high transmission, which Milwaukee is not,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said during today’s COVID briefing held via zoom.

Milwaukee has dropped from substantial to moderate in the transmission category and the COVID positivity rate has dropped from moderate to low, for the first time since July 15, 2021.

63.3% of adults are fully vaccinated, 68.8% received one dose and 45% are fully vaccinated and have received the booster shot.

Most Milwaukee county facilities can now operate at 75% of it’s full capacity, up from the 50% facilities were operating under, according to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley said Milwaukee County is going to continue to monitor COVID and adjust guidance as needed.