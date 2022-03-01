“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.”

The words of Major League Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred, have never sounded hollower.

If Manfred cared about the fans, a 162-game regular season schedule would still be in play. Instead, 156-games will be the max reality for most teams.

Manfred doesn’t give a rip about the fans. All he cares about is being a puppet for the owners. The same owners who keep Manfred employed.

A flawed game with a flawed Commissioner. The future of Major League Baseball is at a crossroads due to the arrogance of the owners and the disinterest of the players in being bulldozed like they were in 2016.

The worst part is that the unhealable wound is self-inflicted. There is not about the pandemic or health and safety. This is about greed and baseball is holding you hostage.

The owners will be fine. The player’s association has a war chest that will compensate the players during time lost.

Pockets will not be lined for the parking attendants, ticket takers, bag checkers, peanut vendors, concession workers and charities who benefit from every game.

Rob Manfred will take his bloviating gas bag self back to New York to meet with the players who are no longer interested in bending over to accept a raw deal. Good luck with that.

More games will be canceled…a 156-game season is the max…because baseball doesn’t care about the fans as Manfred suggests.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.