Grebe’s bakery in Milwaukee is no stranger to Fat Tuesday. Each year at Mardi Gras, the bakery unloads thousands of pączkis (pronounced POONCH-kees) on the Milwaukee area.

This year alone over 160,000 of the delicious pastries were sold by their bakery, breaking their previous record of around 90,000.

What’s a pączki, you ask? They’re basically a filled doughnut made popular in Polish cuisine.

The most popular flavor today? Raspberry. Nearly 40,000 sold.