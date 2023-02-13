MILWAUKEE — Another season of Milwaukee Brewers baseball returns at the end of the month as Spring Training begins in sunny Arizona. This year, the team will broadcast 18 Spring Training games across Newsradio 620 WTMJ, 94.5 ESPN and the Brewers Radio Network.

The Milwaukee Brewers begin Spring Training with a Feb. 25 matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker will return to the booth alongside Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle and Josh Maurer including 14 broadcasts on WTMJ. Four other games will be broadcast on our sister station, 94.5 ESPN.

Each of the following Milwaukee Brewers games is scheduled to broadcast on WTMJ this season:

Feb. 25: Dodgers vs. Brewers — 2:10 p.m. CST

Feb. 27: Brewers @ Royals — 2:05 p.m. CST

March 4: Giants vs. Brewers — 2:10 p.m. CST

March 5: Mariners vs. Brewers — 2:10 p.m. CST

March 10: Guardians vs. Brewers — 2:10 p.m. CST

March 11: Royals vs. Brewers — 2:10 p.m. CST

March 12: Brewers @ Cubs — 3:05 p.m. CST

March 15: Brewers @ Diamondbacks — 8:40 p.m. CST

March 17: Brewers @ Rangers — 3:05 p.m. CST

March 18: Brewers @ Padres — 3:10 p.m. CST

March 20: Brewers @ Mariners — 3:10 p.m. CST

March 24: Rockies vs. Brewers — 3:10 p.m. CST

March 25: Brewers @ Athletics — 2:05 p.m. CST

March 26: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers — 3:10 p.m. CST

Are you planning a trip to the Valley of the Sun for Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training? If so, you might want to buy your tickets ahead of time to ensure access to these games. You can do so by visiting Brewers.com, calling 1-800-933-7890, or by heading to the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office.

Please be advised that the timing of these Spring Training games are subject to change in accordance with the MLB and its leadership.

