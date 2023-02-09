MILWAUKEE — Community organizations, small businesses and city leaders across Wisconsin are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department and the family of officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, through donation drives and honorary displays.

It begins with the iconic Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, which will be illuminated in blue through Friday night into the weekend in support of Officer Jerving and the mourning police agencies across Wisconsin.

They weren’t alone either — various buildings in Milwaukee’s Downtown area, including City Hall, were turned blue on Wednesday night to honor Officer Jerving.

The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Inc. has established a community fund that will directly benefit Officer Jerving’s family. People from across Wisconsin have contributed to the fund in order to help with funeral costs and ease the transition for his family while they adjust to life without their loved one.

If you are interested in making a donation or learning more, click here to visit the MPA Fallen Heroes website.

Ongoing efforts have trickled from Milwaukee across Wisconsin including Racine County, where Kelly’s Bleachers Wind Lake (7805 S Loomis Rd) is teaming up with friends and teammates from Officer Jerving’s volleyball group.

The team plans to gather at Kelly’s Bleachers Wind Lake on Friday to honor their friend who planned to join them for a match on Feb. 10. One of the event’s organizers, David Wacker, said that the public is welcomed to visit with them and celebrate Officer Jerving’s life.

This fundraising event will see all proceeds go toward the victim’s family, organizers told WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx. U.S. Title Company is sponsoring a performance from the band Retro Sonic. Further details are available online by clicking here.

Another fundraiser is being conducted by Jen’s Sweet Treats — a bakery located at 4745 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, Wisconsin. On Thursday, February 16, 100% of sales on their signature cupcake boxes will go toward Officer Jerving’s family (pre-orders are open now).

