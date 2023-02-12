Airspace over northeastern Wisconsin was closed on Sunday just before US military jets shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron.

Flight routes over Door County, along with northern lake Michigan and northern Michigan were temporarily closed for about an hour Sunday according to The North American Aerospace Defense Command.

pic.twitter.com/uI3kBZLZ4h — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) February 12, 2023

U.S. Representatives Jack Bergman and Elissa Slotkin, both of Michigan, made separate announcements Sunday afternoon that the object was shot out of the sky at an altitude of 20,000 feet after a briefing by the US Department of Defense.

The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

It’s still unclear what the function of the object is related to the other two aircraft that violated North American airspace in the past two weeks. General Mitchell Airport officials say the closure did not affect the airport.

The organization has not said what operations were taking place or if they had anything to do with recent incidents that have taken place in the U.S. and Canada in which flying objects were shot down. This is the third flying object downed over North America in as many days.

General Mitchell International Airport was not affected by the closure according to officials. Several large Air Force planes were reportedly circling around Milwaukee before following the object north, then east towards Michigan, then Lake Huron.