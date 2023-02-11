The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Madison Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black female who is five feet five inches tall and110 pounds. Lee has brown eyes and long black hair that’s currently braided. She was last known to be wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Lee was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, in the 100 block of East Burleigh Street.

An image of Lee has been provided by MPD:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5, (414)-935-7252.