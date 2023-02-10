SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Police have identified the 37-year-old man who fled Sheboygan police and crashed his car on Tuesday as Yia Lor.

The Appleton Police Department believe Lor has information about the Jan. 22 murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads.

Rhoads was found in the road with a gunshot wound on the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton and later died at the hospital.

Sheboygan Police arrested Lor at the crash scene and the investigation by Appleton Police Department is ongoing.

Lor was last reported to be in stable condition in the hospital.