An infant died Saturday morning in the St. Joeseph’s neighborhood.

Milwaukee Police responded to the residence near 58th and Hadley around 9:25am. Police say the 1 year old girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the situation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates as they are made avaliable.