JEFFERSON, Wis. — Wisconsin will soon have opportunities for more pizzaiolos — chefs who specialize in Italian-style pizza — thanks to an expansion plan at Palermo Villa, Inc. The Wisconsin-based company will convert a former food processing plant in Jefferson to a new production facility by late summer. Over 200 news jobs are expected between their Canal St. headquarters in Milwaukee and the new facility.

Specialized equipment including two pizza topping lines will be added to the facility at 1015 Industrial Ave. The expansion will allow Palermo Villa, Inc. to produce more than 50 million frozen pizzas each year for the Palermo’s brand and their family of brands which includes Urban Pie, Connie’s, Screamin’ Sicilian and Surfer Boy Pizza.

“Palermo’s is a people first culture,” said Giacomo Fallucca, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Palermo’s. “None of what we do is possible without our people. We are committed to delivering a great pizza experience and to being Wisconsin’s Hometown Pizza.”

Fallucca says the company plans to implement a staggered-start training program through 2023 and 2024 for new positions, which will include salaried management positions, production associates, and quality, maintenance, warehouse and sanitation positions.

Palermo’s recently received certification from the international group Great Place to Work after responses from 73% of current employees said they consider Palermo’s a great place to work. This compares to 59% for the average rank of a U.S. company, according to Great Place to Work.

According to Fallucca, over 400 jobs were added at the Palermo’s Milwaukee headquarters over the past three years. They installed a Rising Crust bakery line and a fourth topping production line there in 2020.

“While we considered expansion plans in multiple geographic locations, timing and availability of space led us to decide to expand in Jefferson,” added Fallucca. “Jefferson is a great site as it allows us to expand our Wisconsin roots and continue to provide great career opportunities in our home state.”

“Palermo’s expansion is a fantastic example of a success achieved by stakeholders working together to benefit Greater Jefferson County,” said Deb Reinbold, President of Thrive Economic Development. “Our team is grateful to assist with this project and congratulates Palermo’s on its success.”

Palermo’s is currently accepting applications for open positions. Those interested can visit https://www.palermovillainc.com/careers/ to learn more.