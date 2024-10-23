MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department is calling for families to be more aware of lead exposure within their homes during National Lead Prevention Week.

According to Dr. Jillian Theobald, director of the Wisconsin Poison Center, the most active lead poisoning cases in Wisconsin originate in more urban areas such as Milwaukee.

“Any home that was built in the 1970s and earlier has an opportunity to have lead paint in there because it wasn’t outlawed until the ’70s,” said Dr. Theobald. “So, these are often the kinds of homes that we’ll see people living in where the paint is chipping around the windows.”

The Milwaukee Health Department reports that each year, roughly a thousand Milwaukee children under the age of 6 receive a blood lead test result above 3.5 millionth of a gram of lead, which is higher than 97% of children across the country.

In an attempt to prevent more lead poisoning in children, the Milwaukee Health Department is recommending that all children up to the age of 5 should have their blood tested for lead at least once a year.

“Lead poisoning is a silent and invisible hazard that can go undetected until serious damage is done,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Mike Totoraitis. “Our updated testing schedule is aimed at catching and preventing lead exposure as early as possible to ensure better long-term health outcomes for children.”

Both the Wisconsin Poison Center and the Milwaukee Health Department recommend the following options families should do to prevent exposure to lead within homes.

Regularly clean floors, windowsills, and other surfaces using wet cleaning methods to minimize lead dust.

Take shoes off at the door to avoid tracking in contaminated soil.

Wash toys and children’s hands frequently, especially after outdoor play and before meals.

Ensure children’s play areas are free from chipping paint or bare soil.

The Milwaukee Health Department also provided a Frequently Asked Questions area for parents regarding the new testing recommendations.