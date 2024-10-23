The James Beard Awards have been called the Oscars of the food world. In Wisconsin, we boast James Beard-nominated and -winning restaurants in destinations throughout the state. Here’s to savoring an unforgettable meal.

Big flavors in a small town (Pierce County)

Plan a trip around Chef Shack in Bay City for French flavors in the foothills of western Wisconsin.You’ll be absolutely wowed by the food coming out of the kitchen.Chefs Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer bring flavors inspired by their global travels to this Mississippi River town of 500.

Chef Shack opened in Bay City in 2012 and has been making waves ever since, resulting in a nomination for a James Beard Award this year. Open on the weekends, savor an ever-evolving tasting menu of French-inspired meals.Or grab a seat at the bar to enjoy casual street food, which is a nod to the start the chefs got operating a food truck.

On the way to Bay City, be sure to make other stops along the Wisconsin Great River Road.It winds along the Mississippi River for 250 miles, and you’ll find plenty of other tasty bites on the journey.

A lot to love at Lovechild in La Crosse

Treat yourself to an exceptional dinner while visiting La Crosse at Lovechild Restaurant.Lovechild serves uncomplicated, yet outstanding meals that’ll please your palette.The meals pair nicely with equally crafted cocktails, as well as a wide selection of alcohol-free cocktails.

The dishes are the creation of Chef Jay Sparks, who brought accolade to Lovechild when he was named a James Beard nominee for Best Chef Midwest in 2018.You’ll discover a menu of starters, pastas, entrees and desserts made from locally sourced ingredients and changing with the season.

Discover a foodie paradise in Madison

Wisconsin’s capital city has a long history with the James Beard Awards.Chefs and restaurants, representing an eclectic mix of cuisines, have been nominated for the prestigious award for decades.It’s time to plan a food-focused trip to Madison to experience what all the buzz is about.

Start out by grabbing lunch at Ahan. You’ll be impressed by the Asian-inspired comfort food. Chef Jamie Brown-Soukaseume was recognized as one of the country’s top Emerging Chefs by the James Beard Foundation in 2023.

Follow that up with a visit to CocoVaa Chocolatier. These chocolates are just as pleasing to the sight as they are to taste. Lawyer-turned-master chocolate maker Syovata Edari competed for the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker award this year. Finally, reserve a table at Fairchild, winner of the 2023 Best Chef Midwest award. You’ll enjoy dishes that can change nightly and savor a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Discover delicious deals with Travel Wisconsin’s Foodie Pass

Hungry for more recommendations? Taste your way across the state using Travel Wisconsin’s Foodie Pass.The free, digital pass gives you access to exclusive deals and discounts at more than 115 culinary establishments.Included on the Foodie Pass are restaurants with James Beard-nominated chefs like Amilinda and Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee and the Driftless Café in Viroqua.

