GREEN BAY – Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this August following his retirement, the team announced on Monday. Murphy, 69, will reach the mandatory retirement age in 2025.

“(Murphy) has had an incredible career in Green Bay,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “He is always forward-thinking. There’s always construction trucks and workers (in Green Bay). He is constantly building toward the future.”

Murphy is like an emperor or a king that keeps “building the castle,” Nickel joked.

"I'm tremendously honored but also humbled by this recognition."



Murphy has been at the helm for 17 years, over-seeing a Super Bowl victory, the transition from quarterbacks Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, while also creating the Titletown District and bringing the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay.

“He never settled,” Nickel said.

