Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Watertown: School District changes transgender policies.

Transgender rights, especially those of students have been hotly debated in school districts around Wisconsin and the country. The Watertown Unified School District approved a “Gender Support Plan” Monday, shifting to more restrictive policies for transgender students. The District Board had two options — keep the status quo or adopt the new wide-ranging policy. Prior to voting, the Board heard from dozens of community members who packed the Riverside Middle School cafeteria and overflow room. The Board voted for the “Option C” Gender Support Plan. WPR reported that “Option C” includes an amendment that it will not force staff or contractors to violate Title IX rules, to protect the board from being sued. The option that the Board did not approve was “Option A.” It has been in effect for eight years and allowed transgender students to use preferred pronouns and decide which bathrooms to use. The new plan, strongly supported by conservative activist group Moms for Liberty, says if a student is a minor, their parent or guardian must be alerted and provide consent before the student can identify with new pronouns or a new name that is different from what is on their birth certificate. Students will also use the restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities on district property consistent with their biological sex. Full Story

Brookfield : Oscar’s Frozen Custard destroyed by fire.

Frozen Custard lovers in Brookfield are going to have to find a new place to get their fix. Oscar’s Frozen Custard Waukesha in the Town of Brookfield was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning. Brookfield Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony D’Amico told the Journal Sentinel that his agency responded to the incident at about 12:15 a.m. The fire started somewhere in the roof and ceiling area of the custard shop. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire damage caused the roof to collapse into the building. D’Amico said the building will be unable to be repaired and is a “total loss.” In addition to structural damage, the shop suffered water and smoke damage. Oscar’s has locations in Milwaukee and Franklin. Those locations are open for business today. Full Story

Kenosha: Kenosha United students kick off charity week.

For the 16th year, DJMr.262’s Charity Week kicked off Monday, with each day featuring a different charity event culminating with a bowling fundraiser event Saturday and community dinner Sunday. Carey Norris, who is known as DJMr.262 told the Kenosha News that the week of charity is designed to help bring the community together and show student volunteers a wide variety of community work they could get involved in when they’re older. This year’s week of charity work began yesterday, with a free gas and food giveaway at two local gas stations. Bradford High School students volunteered at the Kwik Trip across from the school. Indian Trail High School and Academy students jumped gas at a station at the corner of 52nd Street and Green Bay Road. The annual event is organized in conjunction with the Linda Faye Foundation. Full Story