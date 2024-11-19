WAUKESHA, Wis. — An overnight fire damages Oscar’s Frozen Custard in Waukesha.

Fire crews in Waukesha County responded to a large fire just after midnight Tuesday morning at “Oscars Frozen Custard” near Moreland.

Town of Brookfield Assistant Fire Chief Tony D’Amico [da-MEE-co] was one of the responders and said the fire was already well underway.

D’Amico said, “When I arrived on the scene, there were flames showing from the roof area — a lot of flames.”

After the fire crew’s arrived D’Amico says fire fighters were kept out of the building and fought the blaze from outside.

“It was decided, pretty much right from the get-go that it was going to be a defensive attack, that we weren’t going to put anybody inside as the roof collapsed.”

D’Amico added the damage to the restaurant was extensive and it was likely a total loss.

Fire damage at Oscar’s Frozen Custard in Waukesha on November 19.

We will update this story when more information is made available.