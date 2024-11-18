MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jesse Vang has pled not guilty to all charges related to the disappearance and death of Two Rivers toddler Elijah Vue.

Vang appeared in the Manitowoc County Circuit Court Monday, Nov. 18 for an arraignment. He entered not guilty pleas for felony physical abuse of a child causing death, felony hiding a corpse, felony chronic neglect of a child, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

Two Rivers police have said Vang was the one to report Vue missing from a Two Rivers apartment on Feb. 20. He was a caretaker for the 3-year-old and boyfriend of the boy’s mother. Vang was arrested and initially charged with felony child neglect — that charge has since been dismissed and incorporated into the current case.

The 3-year-old’s skeletal remains were found on private property in September. Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was “homicide by unspecified means.”

Vang is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 7, 2025.

Vue’s mother Katrina Baur was charged with two felonies including chronic neglect of a child last month. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.

