GREEN BAY, Wis. — In the 16 years since he became President of the Green Bay Packers, the franchise has remained one of the most successful and consistent in all of the NFL with a Super Bowl victory to show for it. After he officially retires next year, the team is honoring his legacy by inducting Murphy to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in August 2025.

The franchise’s 54th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Event organizers are still finalizing details of the event, but they expect dinner and a program to begin at 5:30 p.m. CST that evening.

In Murphy’s tenure, the Green Bay Packers have reached the Playoffs 12 times including a run of eight consecutive appearances from 2009 to 2016 and five NFC title game appearances.

Off the field, Murphy is renowned for his role in developing the area surrounding Lambeau Field into Titletown, including roughly $600 million in investments directly from the Packers franchise, without incurring major costs from Green Bay taxpayers. He was also instrumental in bringing the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay.

According to Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame officials, Murphy will be the 171st inductee soon after he turns 70 and retires in July 2025.

GREEN BAY PACKERS HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

LATEST PACKERS GAME: Green Bay hangs on for a narrow 20-19 victory in Chicago