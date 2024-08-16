“You’re going down. Then back up. Then down. Then back up again. That’s how the game is played” – Famous break dancer Tony Hawk.

Yes, what was once a highly anticipated event of a brand new Olympic sport, quickly turned in to something that we won’t see again in the Olympics (at least not in 2028). Which is a bummer because remember how excited we were for the debut at the Olympics just two weeks ago?

Breaking had a short run in the 2024 Olympics in Paris as competition wrapped up in just two days of competition. However, the exposure has been much longer than that thanks to in big part of Australian B-Girl competitor ‘Raygun’ who went viral for her scoreless round in the qualifiers portion of the competition. Some questioned if she was just an internet plant – but as she shared via Instagram, she was taking it “very seriously”

However, there is a redemption story in all of this. On top of more exposure of the sport, and the publicity Raygun has at her disposal, the best part is realized in the fact that the future for Breaking is bright – especially in 2032. We explore all of this in the Pancake Breakfast Special!