LONDON – Taylor Swift returned to the stage this week, following a thwarted terror plot that prompted authorities to cancel her shows in Austria.

“I’m wearing a red sparkly dress for Taylor Swift’s Red era,” super-fan Abby Hajewski, of Greendale, gushed to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. Abby and her mother were in London for Show #2.

“There is a bunch of security,” Hajewski observed. “No one is allowed near the stadium that doesn’t have a ticket. There wasn’t people just hanging around the stadium.”

Otherwise, the festivities appeared to be exactly what a Swifty would expect, she said. Hawjeski even got friendship bracelets from a “super-sweet” girl from Prague.

What made the Greendale-native travel all the way to London for the show?

“It was actually cheaper to come here (than buying tickets in the U.S.),” she said. “And easier!”

