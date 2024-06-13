MILWAUKEE – Are baseballs dead this year?

Power appeared to be down across Major League Baseball in 2024. Home runs, OPS, and slugging percentage were all down to start the season.

The baseballs are officially dead.



Idk how that Kirk ball didn't get out on the hottest day of the year at 101 MPH off the bat and 30º



It's a sac fly, 5-4 MIL. Vlad Jr vs Megill with two outs. 🍿 — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) June 12, 2024

What gives?

“I don’t know about all the research around the bats and balls,” said Matt Arnold, Brewers Senior VP and General Manager. “I know there’s been talk about (juiced baseballs) in the past. It might just depend on the bats and balls (the team) gets that day.”

Arnold seemed to downplay the idea of ‘dead balls’ during an appearance on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

“Sure, everyone likes the homer, but (the Brewers) play a lot of small ball,” he said. “We move runners around, we steal bases. We try to attack teams in a lot of different ways, not just with a home run.”

