Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”
This week, the show recognized a man from Texarkana, Texas, who was fishing when he heard a commotion coming from the boat launch. An elderly man had inadvertently driven into the water and the vehicle was quickly filling with water.
Ricky Dumas immediately ran to the scene, swam to the car, and pulled the 79-year-old from the sinking vehicle, according to TexarkanaFYI.
Thank you Ricky for being an EVERYDAY HERO!
