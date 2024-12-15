Jeff Morin, President of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, grew up in a small town in Maine. Today on WTMJ Conversations, he talks with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about the culture shock he experienced attending art school, his path from Maine all the way to Milwaukee, and what he believes the future holds for artists with the advent of A.I. art. It’s all ahead on this creative edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

JEFF MORIN: The only way that I got to college was with a very generous scholarship, and even at that point, it was work.

I was a little frustrated in my first two years because I thought I’m putting in the work and it just doesn’t seem that impressive. The people that I went to school with, most of them came from Philadelphia or New York.

I remember sort of a soul-crushing moment when I moved into the dorms and talking to one of the fellow students living on the floor, he’s talking about his mom taking him to life drawing at the Met when he was 12, and I’m thinking, I was pumping gas.