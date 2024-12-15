JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people were arrested in Janesville for stealing a car with a child inside, then leaving that child on the side of the road on Friday.

Kristopher Klein and Neanni Bowman are in custody at the Rock County Jail. They each face one charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, abduction of another’s child and child abandonment; and two counts each of misdemeanor bail jumping. Klein also faces one count of felony bail jumping.

A caller reported a vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old child inside at the Stop N Go at 714 Center Ave. at 4:35 p.m. on Dec. 13.

As Janesville Police responded, another witness found the 2-year-old child abandoned on the side of Riverside St. The child was still in a car seat and was unharmed.

Officers from nearby agencies helped in the efforts to locate the suspects. Janesville Police Department says a deputy from Rock County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle southbound on Afton Rd. towards Beloit within minutes.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in disabling the vehicle. Klein and Bowman were taken into custody without further issue.