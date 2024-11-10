Brew City Wrestling promoter, Frankie DeFalco has been in the ring with notables ranging from Shawn Michaels to Andre the Giant. Today, WTMJ’s Libby Collins gets in the ring with him to learn what it takes to become a professional wrestler. It’s all ahead on this adrenaline-pumping edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: What goes into training someone if — even if they’ve already had some experience wrestling, let’s say, in high school or –

FRANKIE DEFALCO: Sure.

LIBBY COLLINS: — college, whatever, but they say, I think I can do it, I love the show business aspect, what’s the first step for them?

FRANKIE DEFALCO: Everybody thinks they can do it. You know, whether you’re in MMA or a football player or a true athlete, you really can’t. Football players have their football conditioning, baseball players have theirs, wrestlers have theirs. We do in-ring conditioning as well. There’s various types of how we do things.

I will never take away the person’s opportunity. I probably get like three to five emails a week, how can I train, how can I become a professional wrestler. And then I ask them certain questions, and they’re like, yeah, I think I can do this. I’m like, okay. They take it away themselves when they’re out of the ring all the time, sitting down, all gassed up, out of shape. That’s how I know that they’re not going to make it in this business.